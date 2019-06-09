Govt revokes termination of NHM employees

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The National Health Mission (NHM) J&K Saturday approved the revocation of termination of all the NHM employees, whose services were terminated in February because of unauthorized absence from duties

"It is to inform to that the competent authority has approved the revocation of termination of all those NHM employees whose services were terminated in the month of February 2019 because of unauthorized absence from their duties," reads an order issued by Mission Director NHM J&K.

However, the revocations shall be subject to condition that all such employees will submit an affidavit duly attested by Judicial Magistrate.

As per the order all such employees shall not claim any remuneration for the period during which they have not rendered their services.