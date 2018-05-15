﻿Govt revokes order seeking details of KPs visiting Kheer Bhawani

Orders attachment of Dy Com Relief, Migrants
Orders attachment of Dy Com Relief, Migrants
Javid AhmadSrinagar, May 14:
The government Monday revoked its controversial notice that sought details of Kashmiri Pandits participating in Kheer Bhawani mela, and ordered an inquiry into the matter.
The Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (RRC), Jammu had issued a notice asking Kashmiri Pandits to register for the annual mela.
Deputy Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation, K K Sidha issued the notice asking Kashmiri Pandits intending to visit Kashmir for the upcoming Mata Kheer Bhawani mela to register.
“All Kashmiri migrants desirous of undertaking yatra to Mata Kheer Bhwani Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Tikker in Kupwara, Manzgam in Kulgam and Mattan in Anantnag district during the current financial year on the ensuing Zeshta Ashtami, which falls on 20 June 2018 are requested to provide their consent to the concerned zonal officer and camp commandant by or before 20 May 2018,” reads the notice issued by Sidha.
This year, the yatra for Tulmulla will start from Jammu on 19 June and Tikker and Manzgam will on 18 June.
As per the notice, the details sought from the desirous yatris are: name, parentage, age, sex, mode of transport (self/government), destination, date of departure from Jammu and departure from Kashmir.
Addressing news persons at his civil secretariat chambers in Srinagar, Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Javaid Mustafa Mir said the notice was issued without his consent.
He said Sidha had been relived from the department as Kashmiri Pandits do not need to register to visit Kashmir for yatras.
“Kashmiri migrants belong to this soil. They don’t need to register or scrutinize for such religious pilgrimages. They can come and go anytime and don’t need to register or seek permission from us,” Mir told reporters in a press conference at the civil secretariat, Srinagar.
The minister has also written to the General Administration Department (GAD) and called for the attachment of the officer for issuing the notice without the consent of the higher authorities of the department.
“As a Minister, I take full responsibility but, simultaneously, it is the mistake of the officer, who has not informed the private section of the ministry and administrative section of the department,” Mir said. “Sidha has issued the notice on his own.”
Responding to a query, he said if we question Kashmiri Pandits on entry and exit, it is wring and unacceptable.
“Though the mistake has been done by my officer, I regret,” he said.
On why such a notice was issued in the first place, the minister said the department had ordered an inquiry which would ascertain the reason behind the issuance of this notice.
He said the inquiry team would be headed by Under Secretary to the Government, Relief and Rehabilitation department.
“The notice has sent a bad signal outside but the mistake is not a deliberate one,” the minister said.
Mir, who is also the Minister for Disaster Management and Floriculture, said the high security measures were being taken whenever such religious activities take place.
He denied any influence of the BJP for issuing such a notice saying the BJP was a responsible party.
Kheer Bawani is the revered shrine of Kashmiri Pandits.
The temple at Tulmulla in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is dedicated to Mata Kheer Bhawani.
The marble temple is constructed within the large spring.
The spring of Kheer Bhawani has been a place of worship for Pandits, who come every year and offer milk and Kheer to the spring considered as sacred among the Pandit community.
