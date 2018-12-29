Govt revokes controversial Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy from Dec 31

Asks DDOs not to deduct premium from employees
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 28:
The government Friday revoked the controversial Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for its employees with effect from December 31 this year and asked the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) not to deduct premium from the salaries of the employees.
The latest order has left many employees “vulnerable” as they are currently receiving treatment under the scheme in various hospitals across India.
According to the order issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government’s Finance department Navin K Choudhary, all the DDOs concerned have been directed “not to deduct the premium regarding Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy from the salaries of the employees henceforth”.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the revocation and withdrawal of the government order No 406-FD of 2008 issued on September 20, 2018 regarding the implementation of the Group Mediclaim Insurance policy for all State government employees including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies, universities, pensioners, AIS officers, with effect from midnight December 31, 2018,” the order reads.
The cancellation of Mediclaim Health Insurance has put the government employees in a fix as they are demanding an immediate health cover for patients currently getting treatment in various hospitals in and outside the State.
President of Civil Secretariat Non Gazetted Employees Union, Ghulam Rasool Mir said many government employees were getting treatment in various hospitals under this health scheme.
“Where will all these patients go now? Before revoking this scheme, the government should have arranged an alternative health cover for the patients who are currently under treatment,” Mir said.
On October 27, Governor Malik after finding the health insurance scheme “full of fraud” and its implementation “erroneous” had ordered foreclosure of the contract with Reliance General Insurance and asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the matter.
As per the orders, government employees were provided insurance cover only till December 31 this year.
The government has already detected Rs 77.82 crore from government employees and pensioners as premium for the health insurance. The amount includes Rs 77 crore deducted from 3.50 lakh employees and Rs 82.50 lakh from 1500 pensioners.
The government had already paid Rs 60 crore in advance to the Reliance company.
Mir alleged that of the Rs 60 crore, the insurance company had hardly spent Rs 8 to 10 crore on employees who availed the scheme till December 31.
“It is unlikely that they will return the rest of the paid money. It is now a burden on the State exchequer,” Mir said.
As reported earlier, Reliance is likely to approach the court to settle the issue with the State government.
President of the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Abdul Qayoom Wani said the government should immediately implement new health scheme to cover all its working employees.
“The government should float new tender at the earliest. There are many employees who can’t bear the hospital expenses,” Wani said. “Many government employees are getting treated in various hospitals across the country and without health insurance, they have been left vulnerable.”