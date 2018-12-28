Govt revoked Group Mediclaim policy for employees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The government on Monday revoked Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for its employees with effect from midnight December 31 this year.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to the revocation/withdrawalof Govt Order No: 406-FD of 2018 issued on 20-09-2018 regarding the implementation of the Group Mediclaim lnsurance Policy for all State Government Employees including Employees of PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies/ Universities, Pensioners, AIS Officers etc with effect from midnight 31 December 2018," reads an order issued by General Administration Department.
The order added, "Accordingly all the DDOs concerned are directed to not deduct the premium regarding Group Mediclaim lnsurance Policy from the salaries of the employees henceforth."