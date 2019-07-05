Govt revives Road Accident Victims Fund

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik on Friday approved notification of the "Road Accident Victims Fund" along with scheme for realization and disbursal of amount.



Officils said the objective of the fund is to provide immediate succor to the dependents/ kith and kins/ legal heirs of the persons killed/ injured in road accidents of passenger cum private vehicles including the vehicles owned by Government/Corporation/Public Sector Undertaking, etc.



Government maintained that over the years, the volume of vehicles has increased considerably and coupled with other factors like road condition, hilly and difficult terrain, rate of accidents have also increased.



The proposal for revival of Passenger Welfare Fund with the Connotation of "Road Accident Victims Fund" shall apart from considerable improvement in its operation and discharge of public services towards welfare of road accident victims, meet the emergent needs of the persons injured in such accidents, govt said.



The relief shall be applicable to the victims of road accidents arising out of all types of vehicles including private and public vehicles owned by government/corporation/public sector undertakings including hit and run cases. In addition, it will be applicable to road users/pedestrians.