Govt reviews safety, security of JK students studying outside

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 17:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Sunday reviewed the safety and security of the students from Jammu & Kashmir studying in different colleges and universities outside the State with the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan.
Khan told the Advisor that he was in constant touch with the authorities in different States who had assured of providing adequate security to the students.
He was also informed that Helplines have been set up by the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and J&K Police to register the queries of the students and parents and for providing the response in real time.
The Advisor was briefed about the work being done by the Liaison Officers appointed for the purpose in various cities in the country under the overall supervision of the Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K, located in New Delhi.
The Advisor conveyed to the Divisional Commissioner that the Governor was himself monitoring the work of the Liaison Officers in various States and also enquiring about the welfare of the students. He said the Governor has given clear directions to the Principal Resident Commissioner to take immediate cognizance of any complaint received from the students and take prompt action by informing the concerned authorities in those states.
The Advisor further stated that the Union Home Ministry had issued advisories to all the State Governments in this regard.
The Divisional Commissioner also informed the Advisor that he had personally spoken to some students and parents on phone who expressed their satisfaction about the work being done by the J&K Government for safety and security of the students.