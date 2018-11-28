Govt repeals Roshni Scheme

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Wednesday approved the repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, (commonly known as Roshni scheme).
The government said that all pending proceedings under the Act shall stand cancelled immediately. However, the SAC directed that any action taken under the provisions of the repealed Act shall not be invalid.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 was enacted in the year 2001 with the twin objective of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of the State Land. The Act popularly called as Roshni Scheme was believed to be a revolutionary step in the annals of history in Jammu and Kashmir after the Agrarian Reforms Act. It was hoped that the legislation would help to boost the farming sector and in turn generate substantial revenue for funding power projects across the State. The rules under the Act were also notified.