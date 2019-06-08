Govt removes Parvez Ahmed as chairman J&K Bank

June 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

RK Chhibber nominated interim chairman

Government Saturday removed the J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed from the Board of Directors of the bank.

“Mr Pervez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director shall cease to be director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the Board," reads an order issued by Additional Secretary Government, Finance Department Vishal Sharma.

RK Chhibber has been nominated as the Director on the board and may be further appointed as the interim chairman cum Managing Director of the board, the order reads.

(File picture, Pervez Ahmad)