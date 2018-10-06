Govt releases Rs 3 lakh compensation in negligence case: SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 05:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday said that government has released compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the Next of Kins (NoKs) of a 14-year-old student, who died because of Public Works Department (PWD) negligence.
The Commission while hearing the case said that this information was given to them by Chief Engineer of Roads and Building (R&B) wing of PWD.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki said, “After going through the material and record of the file, it has been found that Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Kashmir on the intervention of the Commission has passed an order No. 186/CE (R&B) K/PLG of 2018 dated: 18-09-2018 wherein an amount of Rs.3.00 lakh been released as compensation in favour of the petitioner.”
The Commission said that this 14-old-boy (son of the petitioner) was coming from school when he fell into a 60 deep trench and died on spot, which was dug by PWD (R&B) department for construction of a bridge and was kept the uncovered which resulted in his death.
The SHRC chief while listening to the petition of the case titled Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khan of Rawalpora Beeru Budgam bearing registration number SHRC137/2014 said, “The factum of the incident was admitted by the R&B Department as well as by the Police.”
“In this instant case, the Commission on 03-07-2017 had passed an order wherein the erring department was directed to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation in favour of the petitioner as his son died due to the negligence of R&B Department,” the Commission said.