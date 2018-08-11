Govt releases Rs 14.3 cr for sports facilities under Khelo India

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 10:
Continuing the efforts for the development of sports facilities at block level in Jammu & Kashmir and for the engagement of youth of the state in sports activities, the state government has accorded sanction to the release of funds to the tune of Rs 14.30 crore under ‘Sports for Peace and Development’ vertical of Khelo India Scheme 2018-19.
As per the Government Order issued today by Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Mohammad Javed Khan, the funds to the tune of Rs 14.30 crore under ‘Sports for Peace and Development’ vertical of Khelo India Scheme 2018-19 has been released to all the Deputy Commissioners in the state and an amount of Rs 10 lakh per block will be spent under the scheme in all 143 blocks of 22 districts of Jammu & Kashmir.
Pertinently, the grants in-aid amounting to Rs 14.30 crore has been sanctioned for block-level sports in Jammu and Kashmir by Union Ministry for Sports under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme. It may be recalled that implementation of this scheme at the block level in all 22 districts of the state was announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to the state on June 7-8, 2018.
On the release of funds for implementation of the scheme at ground level, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar said that the grant will be used to provide soft support in terms of coaches, equipment, consumables, technical support, organizing competitions, etc at every block level. The sports competitions would be organized depending upon popularity of the games in a particular district, he added.
K Vijay Kumar said as the grant received from the centre has now released to the districts for conducting sports activities under ‘Sports for Peace and Development’ vertical of Khelo India Scheme during 2018-19, now it is the responsibility of the district-level committee chaired by the Deputy Commissioner having Superintendent of Police and district representative of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council as its members to effectively implement this scheme at the block level.
Centre and state governments are paying focused attention to promote games by developing the sports infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir, the Advisor said adding that the Khelo India scheme has come as a path breaker both in terms of exploring the new talent and developing sports infrastructure.
He said that to engage youth of the state in sports and other activities, Divisional and District Level Task Force has been constituted to and have been directed to chalk out a workable plan to involve youth for their participation in the games, other activities by organizing competitions and tournaments at block and district level.
Besides, focus is also laid on development and up-gradation of sports infrastructure in all the districts to provide improved facilities to sports persons, the Advisor said.