Govt relaxes e-tendering norms for Gurez, Karnah, Nubra, Zanskar

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 25:
The Government today ordered that the works/procurements costing upto Rs 10 lakh in the hard areas ofGurez, Karnah, Nubra (Leh) and Zanskar (Kargil) shall be exempted from e-tendering.
According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary, the exemption shall be subject to certification ofnon-availability of internet facility in the concerned area byrespective District Development Commissioner.
“However, the works/procurements of cost in excess of Rs 10 lakhs shallcompulsorily be e-tendered in these areas,” it said adding that the order shall remain in force tillsuch time the ceiling is reviewed by the Finance Department.
It said the relaxation was given in view of the representations received by the FinanceDepartment, that areas of Gurez, Karnah, Nubra (Leh) andZanskar (Kargil) remain cut off from the Kashmir valley for a period ofsix months due to heavy snowfall and due to poor networkfacility in these areas contractors are facing difficulties inuploading tender documents.
“The representations were considered in the Finance Department and the demand for exemption from e-tenderingupto the limit of Rs 10 lacs in Gurez, Karnah,Nubra (Leh) and Zanskar (Kargil) has been felt genuine andjustified,” said the order.