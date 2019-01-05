Govt regularises 54 daily wagers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 04:
The Empowered Committee constituted by the government to consider regularisation of leftover Daily Rated Workers (DRWs) of various departments engaged prior to 1994, met here Friday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary and cleared 54 cases of different departments for regularization.
The cases cleared in today’s meeting included, 14 of PHE department, 26 of Forest department, eight of Rural Development Department, three of PWD, two cases of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department and one case of Horticulture department.
Pursuant to the clearance of cases by the Empowered Committee, the concerned departments would issue the formal orders after completing the requisite formalities.
The Principal Secretary Finance informed that the cases which had not been cleared by the committee due to certain deficiencies were returned to the respective administrative departments and asked to resubmit the same after completion of all necessary formalities.
He asked the concerned departments to submit the cases to the committee after due scrutiny and fulfilling necessary norms enabling the committee for their speedy disposal.