Govt refuses relief to NOK of Beauty Jan on ‘residential issue’

DC Shopian’s reply insensitive: Nazki
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 28:
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian has refused to provide any relief compensation to NOK of Rubeena Jan (Beauty Jan), who was killed in cross firing near encounter site in Shopian, citing the “residential issue” as the reason.
DC Shopian in a reply to SHRC notice with regard to killing of Beauty Jan said, “The Tehsildar concerned attended (DC office Shopian) and submitted that the deceased lady namely Ruby Jan (Beauty Jan) was married to Manzoor Ahmad Mir in village Rajpora, district Pulwama; unfortunately, she had come to her parents’ home in Batamuran, Tehsil Keller before a few days of the firing incident on 18-02-2017.”
He informed the Commission that “As such the relief case of the deceased lady namely Ruby Jan (Beauty) W/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir pertains to Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.”
Chairperson of the Commission Justice Bilal Nazki termed the reply as “insensitiveness of DC Shopian”, saying, “The DC Shopian within whose jurisdiction the incident took place refuses to entertain claim relating to relief to her NOK on the ground that the lady had been married in Pulwama district.”
The Commission while hearing the case said, “DC Shopian did not refer the matter of Rubeena Jan to DC Pulwama but informed the Commission that it must be dealt with by the Pulwama district (and) this shows the insensitiveness of the DC Shopian.”
“Prima-facie it appears, that the relief case of Rubeena Jan had to be taken up by the DC Shopian because the incident has happened in his district,” Nazki said.
Lashing out at the DC Shopian’s reply, Nazki said, “Copy of the report filed by DC Shopian be sent to chief secretary, so that he is aware of insensitiveness of DC towards dependents of innocent persons killed in cross-firing.”
The petition of the case was filed by the Chairman of Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights, M M Shuja.
Meanwhile, DC Shopian has also informed the Commission that “It is submitted that as per magisterial enquiry made by district administration Shopian, an operation was launched in village Batamuran jointly by Police, Army and CRPF.”
It was also mentioned that “After tight cordon was laid around village Batamuran and in the course of cross firing two militants and two civilians were killed and six residential houses and three cowsheds were gutted and also one vehicle got damaged.”
The DC Shopian also told SHRC, “With regard to relief case of NOK of deceased persons, the Tehsildar concerned was to attend the office of the undersigned (DC Office Shopian) along with the relief and all information regarding the NOK of the deceased family.”
