Govt reconstitutes panel to address issues on AIIMSs, medical colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 25:
The Governor’s administration Tuesday accorded sanction to the reconstitution of a High-Level Committee to address all the issues relating to the establishment of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences at Awantipora in Pulwama and Vijaypur in Samba and five new Medical Colleges in the State.
According to the order issued by GAD, the Committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department. The members of the Committee are Administrative Secretary, Home Department, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department.
Besides, Administrative Secretary, Power Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B), Department, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Administrative Secretary, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Project Director, National Highway Authority of India NHAI Jammu, Project Director, National Highway Authority of India NHAI Srinagar are its members.
Joint Director (P&S), Health & Medical Education Department is Member Secretary of the Committee.