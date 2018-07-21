Govt reconstitutes panel on sexual harassment at workplaces

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 20:
The government Friday reconstituted a panel on prevention of sexual harassment at workplaces.
The government accorded sanction to the reconstitution of the Complaint Committee under Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, headed by Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department Sarita Chauhan.
The General Administration Department (GAD) in its order said that in partial modification of government Order 110-372-GAD of 2018 dated March 5, 2018 and in pursuance of Section 4(1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, sanction is hereby accorded to the reconstitution of the Complaint Committee.
Headed by Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, the committee would have other members which include Kusum Badyal, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Nuzhat Shah, Section Officer, Industries and Commerce, representative of a NGO to be nominated by the Social Welfare, and any other person co-opted by the chairperson.
According to the order, the committee would submit its report to the GAD on each complaint received by it regarding sexual harassment against women employees of the secretariat for consideration of the government and quarterly and annual reports about the total number of complaints received, enquired by and action taken on them.