Govt reconstitutes JKSWDC BoDs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 12:
The Governor’s Administration has ordered reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the J&K State Women’s Development Corporation (JKSWDC).
According to an order issued by the Secretary Social Welfare, DR Farooq Ahmad Lone, Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai will be the Chairman of the reconstituted Board of Directors.
The Directors include Administrative Secretary, Finance; Administrative Secretary Social Welfare; Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Handicapped Finance & Development Corporation (NHFDC), New Delhi; Managing Director, National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) New Delhi; Managing Director, National Minorities Finance & Development Corporation (NMFDC) New Delhi; Managing Director, J&K State Women’s Development Corporation; Prog Yasmeen Ashai, Principal, Amar Singh College Srinagar; Muslim Jan, Media Coordinator, University of Kashmir and Dr Kavita Suri, Director & Head Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu.