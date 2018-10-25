About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt reconstitutes JKIDFC Board

Published at October 25, 2018

Navin to head BoD; Shailendra, Khurshid, Farooq appointed Directors


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 24:

 The government Wednesday ordered reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd.
As per the orders issued by the government, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary Finance, will be the Chairman of the Board while Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Commissioner Secretary PWD (R&B Department) and Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary PHE Irrigation & Flood Control & DMRRR will be the Directors on the Board.
As per the orders they shall constitute the first Directors of the Board of Directorsof the company from the date of incorporation of the Company.

