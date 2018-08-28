Govt reconstitutes JK Women Empowerment Society’s governing body

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
The Governor’s administration has ordered reconstitution of the Governing Body of Jammu and Kashmir Women Empowerment Society (JKWES) for implementing various schemes and programmes related to women in the State.
The Governing Body also provides overall policy guidance/directions for the efficient functioning of the Society.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Society will have Advisor to Governor, I/C Social Welfare Department as Chairperson.
The members of the restructured Governing Body include Administrative Secretary, Finance; Administrative Secretary, Health; Administrative Secretary, Planning & Development; Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce; Administrative Secretary Labour and Employment; Administrative Secretary Forests; Administrative Secretary, Technical Education; Administrative Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare; Administrative Secretary School Education; Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Administrative Secretary Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs; Director Social Welfare Kashmir; Director Social Welfare Jammu; Managing Director J&K State Women's Development Corporation; Executive Director State Rehabilitation Council; Secretary State Commission for Women; Government of India Representative; Union Ministry of Women and Child Development nominee; Nominated non-official members and three eminent women and social activists. State Mission Directors (JKWES) will be the Member Secretary of the Governing Body.
According to the order, the Governing Body shall provide overall policy guidance and directions for the efficient functioning of the Society in fulfilling its objective as laid down in Article-4 of the Memorandum of Association. It shall meet at least once every year with the gap between any two meetings not exceeding 16 months. It shall consider the balance sheet and annual audited accounts of the Society presented by Secretary along with remarks thereon by the Executive Council. It shall consider the annual report presented by the Secretary along with the comments thereon by the Executive Council. It shall also consider the evaluation and special reports commissioned by the Secretary on behalf of the Executive Council. It shall approve the annual action plan and budget for the ensuing year.
The order further reads that the Governing Body shall ensure that the Society considers any comments made by funding agencies on the progress in the implementation of the projects sponsored and funded by them. It shall ensure that the society adheres to the Memorandum of Understanding entered with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir from time to time and fulfils all the agreements, contracts enumerated in the Memorandum of Understanding.