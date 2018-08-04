Govt reconstitutes Industrial Advisory Committee

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 3:
The government Friday accorded sanction to the reconstitution of the Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC) for effective implementation of the state Industrial Policy.
According to a government order, Governor J&K shall be the Chairman of the IAC, while as its members are Advisor (V) in-charge Industries & Commerce Department, Chief Secretary J&K, Administrative Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department, and Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department as its Member Secretary.
Other members of the IAC are: Administrative Secretary Labour & Employment Department, Administrative Secretary Forest Ecology & Environment Department, Administrative Secretary Power Development Department, Administrative Secretary Revenue Department, Administrative Secretary Revenue Department, Administrative Secretary Information Technology Department, Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department.
Similarly, Chairman State Pollution Control Board, Commissioner Commercial Taxes J&K, Joint Secretary Department of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Joint Secretary DIPP Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India, President Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir, President Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu, President Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, President Federation of Industries Jammu and representatives of Confederation of Indian Industries are its members.
The mandate of the Industrial Advisory Committee shall be to suggest measures for ease of doing business and creation of an enabling environment for the development of Industry in the state. And to discuss various demands raised by the Industrial Associations from time to time.
Whereas, the IAC with the approval of the Chairman may co-opt any officer (s)/ non-official(s) in its deliberation as special invitees(s); and Committee shall meet once in three months. The Industrial Advisory Committee will be serviced by the Industries & Commerce Department.