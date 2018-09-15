Govt reconstitutes committee to examine cases of absentee doctors

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 14:
The Governor’s administration Friday accorded sanction to the re-constitution of a Departmental Committee to examine the cases of doctors or any officer/official of subordinate office related to the un-authorized absence/over-stay on deputation/study leave cases or any other.
According the order, the sanction has been accorded in supersession of all previous orders issued on the subject. The Committee will be headed by Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department. The members will be Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department (dealing with Health Gazetted Section) and Deputy Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education department (dealing with HRM section).
The terms of references of the committee shall be to examine cases of doctors or any other officer/official of subordinate office related to the un-authorized absence/over-stay on deputation/study leave cases or other like cases and to make specific recommendations in such cases as may be referred to it, to take cognizance of difficulties being faced by general public due to authorized/un-authorized absence of doctors/para medical staff etc while making recommendations in any such case, to examine whether all pre-requisite conditions have been fulfilled prior to deciding authorized/un-authorized period of absence, to examine whether concerned Head of Department has furnished specific proposal/recommendation alongwith documentary evidence, to examine the intent of recommending permission to undergo higher studies by any doctor/paramedics prior to formal approval/sanction of study leave by the competent authority and a categoric undertaking by such doctor for not claiming particularly study leave later on, if so rejected by the competent authority, to examine all repercussions in allowing doctors to rejoin after unauthorized absence and to discourage such practice by doctors who are habitual, to examine any other fully or partially related case, which may be referred to the Committee by the Department and to submit its recommendations based on proper rationale, reasonable justification and documentary evidence.
After recent sacking of 65 doctors, officials said the department would refer around a thousand vacant posts of doctors in health department including ones remaining vacant by the termination.
Earlier, H&ME department had prepared a list of over a hundred doctors who were not attending their duties but till now only 65 have been terminated.
The department has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the doctors who are absent from their duties without approval from the department.
The unauthorized practice of doctors has affected patients care in hospitals which are already grappling with the shortage of manpower in the state.