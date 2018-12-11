Govt ready to deal with any weather eventuality: Div Com

Srinagar:
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday said that Divisional Administration is fully prepared and ready to deal with any kind of weather eventuality.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while addressing the media persons here today at a function organized by JKSHRC.
He said that after receiving weather advisory from Indian Meteorological Centre, Rambagh keeping in mind the inclement weather conditions, Government had prepared a zone and location wise action and management plan across the Valley to prevent any kind of interruption in services due to the bad weather. Zonal teams from concerned departments have been constituted to meet any exigency during the inclement weather period. Joint control rooms have been set up in every zone that will be monitored by the main control room established at every Deputy Commissioner’s office to review daily operations. Men and Machinery are in ready to tackle any kind of eventuality. Essential Commodities and medicines were already stocked in far-flung and cut off areas. People residing in far-flung and avalanche prone areas are advised to pay heed to the weather advisories seriously, which are issued by the Divisional Commissioner’s office from time to time.
RL calls for shutdown in poll bound areas today
Srinagar: Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for shutdown on Tuesday in areas going to polls in the ninth and last phase of Panchayat elections.
In a statement issued here, JRL have asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Natnussa, Drugmulla, Magam, Banakoot, Tujjar Sharief, Hardaboora, Tangmarg, Wakura, Chadoora, Pakherpora, Kakapora, Awantipora, Zainapora, Kulgam and Pahalgam areas. JRL, in the statement, asked people to boycott and stay away from polls”.