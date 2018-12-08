Govt putting lives of former MLAs at risk: Monga

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice-president and MLC, G N Monga on Friday asked Governor to rethink his decision over evicting former MLAs from their allotted hostels in Srinagar.
Monga while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the MLAs should not be thrown out of their hostels like the way Governor Satya Pal Malik is doing. “The MLAs should get prior notifications and importantly the MLAs keeping ion view of the situation should not be thrown out for the allotted hostels,” he said. He said that the lives of MLAs are already under threat and evicting them from their hostels is tantamount to put their lives at risk.
“Governor Malik should rethink his decision and such decisions should be left to the elected government. We are not against providing accommodation to the councilors but at the same time the lives of MLAs must be protected as lives,” he said.