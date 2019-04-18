Govt puts hospitals in a state of readiness

April 18, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Two-point security strategy in place

Fearing violence during the polls for Srinagar parliamentary constituency on Thursday, the government has put hospitals in a state of readiness.

A circular issued by the government said the hospitals in Srinagar have been put on a high alert to meet any eventuality on the poll day.

Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has asked the medical superintendents of associated hospitals to take all necessary measures to meet any emergency.

“Medical Superintendents of SMHS hospital and Bone and Joint Hospital shall keep Disaster Management Ward in a state of readiness with all facilities available including supportive services for any emergency,” reads a circular issued by Principal GMC, Samia Rashid.

As per the circular, the head of Department Medicine, Surgery, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Gyane, Obstetrics, Pediatrics should make necessary by keeping additional consultants and residents on duty to meet any eventuality.

Head of Department Anesthesiology and Critical Care, GMC Srinagar should keep critical care ambulance in a state of readiness with all necessary gadgets and technicians in place for any emergency, it reads.

“HOD blood transfusion shall keep sufficient blood points available in the blood banks of associated hospitals for any emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, a two-point security strategy is being adopted for the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar constituency today, a senior security official said.

The voting is taking place across the three districts of the constituency with 857 polling stations setup for voters in Srinagar, 624 in Budgam and 235 in Ganderbal.

A security officer said that a comprehensive security plan has been worked out to ensure peaceful elections which include joint coordination between Police, paramilitary CRPF and Army.

He said as per the security plan, the government forces would conduct area domination and check points would be established on highways.

The official ruled out any specific intelligence on threat to poll process, however, he said the check points were meant to intercept any suspicious persons in case of any untoward incident at any polling station.

“The Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) will remain on standby near polling stations in case of any contingency,” he said.

Additional companies of paramilitary troops were called to Kashmir for poll duties and the required contingent of forces have been deployed at polling stations across the constituency, a source said.

Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar sector), Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir that adequate security arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of polls.

“We hope for a peaceful poll day,” he said.

Earlier, the official said the forces had been instructed to exercise maximum restraint while dealing with the protestors in the poll-bound areas particularly at the time of withdrawal of troops.

The instructions were issued after the killing of a 7th standard student, Owais Mushtaq Mir due to pellet firing by forces near a polling station at Madigam village of Handwara in Kupwara which went for polling on April 11.

An official had earlier said that most of the polling stations were declared vulnerable and some were critical given the previous record of incidents including law and order issues.

He said the constituency involves extra sensitivity as it had witnessed violence on April 9, 2017, when by-elections for Srinagar parliamentary constituency were held.

Eight civilians were killed in the firing by the government forces during protests on the poll day, prompting election authorities to rescind by-polls for Anantnag constituency.

Even after re-by-polls on May 10, 2017, the overall poll percentage had slumped to 2 percent from 7.14 percent recorded on April 9.

In view of the polls, District Magistrate Srinagar has issued traffic advisory for facilitating hassle-free movement of polling staff to Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) Srinagar and chalked out a route plan for the motorists on the poll day.

In a statement, a spokesman said traffic movement would be restricted from Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and adjacent areas via Badyari Chowk and Gupkar.

“Similarly, traffic movement shall be restricted from Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and adjacent areas via SKICC,” he said.

Motorists intending to travel from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat and adjacent areas toward Lal Chowk have been asked to travel via Foreshore Road and Hazratbal.

Motorists intending to travel from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat have been asked to adopt Nowpora-Khayam-Rainawari route to reach their respective destinations, the spokesman said.








