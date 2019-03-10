Govt puts embargo on fresh arms licences in JK

March 10, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

SSPs asked to conducted verification of arms licenses issued from 2012 to 2018

Government has directed all the district magistrates (DMs) of Jammu and Kashmir to stop issuing fresh individual Arms licences following inputs about the “indiscriminate” issuance of Arms licenses within the State.

While all the district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)/ Superintendent of Police (SP) have been directed to conducted “intensive verification” of Arms licenses, issued from 2012 to 12-7-2018 to persons within his/her jurisdiction, within seven days after receiving details from respective DMs.

“No fresh individual fresh license shall be issued by the District Magistrate(s) of the State of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of section 14(1) (b)(ii) of the Arms Act, 1959, till further orders,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government (Home Department), Shaleen Kabra.

The directions have been issued on the basis of inputs/reports from various agencies particularly CID of J&K Police and Ministry of Home Affairs regarding “indiscriminate” issuance of Arms.

The move also comes ahead of Lok Sabha elections and State Assembly elections in the State.

DMs have been also asked to take urgent steps to revoke all such Individual Arms Licenses issued to various persons (excluding the personnel belonging to the State Police, Army and CAPFs), consequent to the notification of Arms Rules, 2016, as do not meet all the conditions prescribed in Rule 11 and Rule 12 of Arms Rules, 2016.

“Further, the DMs shall direct all such persons, whose license is revoked, to deposit any arms or ammunition, with the officer I/C of the nearest Police Station, in terms of the Section 21 of the Arms Act, 1959 failing which action as warranted under law shall be initiated.

This action shall be concluded within 15 days of issue of this order (issued on 07 Mar) and compliance reported to the Home Department, reads the order.

Also, Government asked all DMs to ensure strict compliance with the provisions contained in Arm Rules, 2016, at the stage of renewal of an Arms License.

The issuance of Arms Licences in the State had been discussed in a recent meeting between the delegation of Election Commission of India, which visited the state in context of ensuing General Elections, 2019 and the officials of the State.

Recently, the Election Commission of India team, headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, was on a two-day visit to the State to review poll preparedness in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI team held meetings with mainstream political parties where the parties had pitched for conducting of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State.

The State is currently under Presidential rule after the six-month term of Governor’s rule ended in the state on 19 December 2018. The Governor’s had been imposed after the fall of PDP-BJP government in the state in June last year.

“The Home Department has, accordingly, reviewed the matter (Issuance of Arms Licence) in light of the discussions held in the meeting with ECl and also in context of the directions issued vide aforementioned Government Order,” the order said.

The government, with a view to ensure maintenance of law and order in the State, particularly, during the upcoming General Elections, the DMs have also been asked to furnish the details of the individual Arms Licences issued by their offices for the period 2012 up to 12-07-2018 to the respective SSP/SP by or before 9th of March, the deadline ended today.

As per the order, after receiving the details about licenced Arms from respective DMs, the concerned SSP/SP has to conduct an intensive verification of those licenses issued to persons within his/her jurisdiction within seven days and ensure adherence to ECI instructions regarding deposition of the licence weapons.

The order states that in respect of those Arms Licences issued to individuals belonging to other states, the concerned SSP/SP of J&K police has to “immediately take up the matter with the SSP / SP of the domicile District of the licence holder for the purpose of verification of licence and adherence to ECI instructions regarding deposition if the licenced weapons.”

“The district SSsP/SsP, on receiving the above information from District Magistrates shall also verify and reconcile the information with the details of the Arms licences maintained in Form No. 123 (Form H) appended to Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, as provided under Rule 537 of the aforesaid Rules,” the order states.

The details to be verified and reconciled with Form (H) are; Serial number, Tehsil, number and description of weapon, name of the licence holder, father’s name and caste, residence, No. and date of licence, period for which the licence is available, date of licence renewal and remarks—action taken when licence expires, loss of weapon licence or sale.