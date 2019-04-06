Govt providing security to PDP deserters, withdrawing ours: PDP

April 06, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday said the government was providing full-fledged security to leaders quitting the party while its senior leaders along with new entrants were being deprived of the security cover.

Addressing a press conference here, PDP General Secretary and former cabinet minister Abdul Haq Khan said the state administration is deliberately withdrawing security to the PDP leaders so that they don't actively participate in the election process.

He said PDP’s Srinagar parliamentary seat candidate Syed Aga Mohsin hasn’t been provided bulletproof vehicle while the bulletproof vehicles to him and many other PDP leaders have been withdrawn.

“We don’t understand what the government intends by doing this. This is the first government since the 1990s which is resorting to such practices,” the PDP General Secretary said.

He said his bulletproof vehicle was taken away the day police informed him that there had been two attacks on him in the past in which he escaped unscathed.

He said in place of his bulletproof vehicle the government has provided him with a vehicle which was badly affected by the 2014 floods.

“It stopped running the very next day. Since then it (car) is in a workshop for overhauling. The election campaign of my constituency is almost over now,” Khan said.

“There was an attack on Naeem (Akhter) Sahab in Tral some years ago. He escaped it. He was a senior minister but yet the government has curtailed his security,” Khan said, adding that yesterday a new list of around 300 leaders and activists of various parties has been issued whose security has wither been curtailed or taken away.

“Some of these leaders and political activists had security cover for 25 odd years now,” he said.

Khan said that they don’t understand how the security situation has improved when the government itself was worried about the government forces convoys.

“On one end they are airlifting even the forces. They have now banned civilian movement on the highway for two days because of the present security scenario but yet they are withdrawing security of our leaders,” Khan said.

He said the government was deliberately helping some group in the election because they want PDP leaders to sit at home due to the want of security.

“The committee which is taking these absurd decisions is headed by some civil servant. They aren’t even taking into account the security scenario,” he said.

He said, as per the procedure, followed for providing or curtailing security a screening committee takes a view based on the inputs from various security agencies.

“This administration is doing things which are unprecedented. We have seen various administrations in the past but this one is acting way out of order,” he said.

Khan said the most ironical decision of the government post security withdrawal is putting the names of leaders on social media who have been deprived of the security.

“They are making all these leaders vulnerable. Basically, they are informing the groups that a leader in their list is now without any security,” he said.

He said the party had discussed the issue of security with the Election Commission of India on their visit and they had ensured every possible security to leaders and candidates.

He said the government has provided unparalleled security to those leaders who are not even entitled to it.

“Government of India is well aware of the fact that a large number of political leaders and workers have been killed in the Valley since 1990,” he said

He said the Chief Electoral Officer hasn’t been of much help in the matter as they had complained to him about these steps taken by the administration to cripple PDP leaders.

Earlier the PDP had written to Chief Electoral Officer complaining the administration was trying to rig the elections by withdrawing the security to its leaders.

The CEO has maintained that he has written to the state administration on the matter and also informed the ECI.

Last week, the Congress party had also complained about its leaders being deprived of security while condemning the government’s decision to withdraw government accommodation to Congress’s state unit chief and Anantnag seat candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir.