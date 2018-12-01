About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt provides Rs 1 lakh assistance to 18-month-old pellet victim

Published at December 01, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Shopian, Nov 30:

Deputy Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed Friday provided a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to 18-month-old pellet victim Hiba Nisar daughter of Nisar Ahmad resident of Kapran village.
The eye of 18-month girl was damaged in pellet firing of forces on November 25. The doctors are not sure whether Hiba, who is the youngest pellet victim, would have able to see again with his right eye.
DC assured Hiba’s parents that government would provide the baby girl with all kind of support possible for her early recovery.

 

 

