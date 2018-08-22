Govt proposes to introduce preventive health clinics to fight diabetes, CVDs

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Government has proposed to introduce preventive health clinics at outpatient departments’ at all medical colleges and in hospitals to fight diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the state.
The move according to health officials has come at a time when the state is showing an increasing trend in the prevalence of diabetes and an increase in the burden of disability-adjusted life years (DALYS) due to CVDs.
“Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. The prevalence of diabetes in the state is at 8% among those aged more than 40 years,” the officials said.
Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said the state will introduce preventive health and lifestyle clinics at outpatient departments at all Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and in district and sub-district hospitals.
“It will provide a platform for the public to get themselves screened for various diseases and take appropriate preventive measures to protect themselves against various communicable and non-communicable diseases,” he said.
Unhealthy diet, high blood pressure (BP), high blood sugar, high cholesterol and overweight contribute to a quarter (26%) of DALYS in J&K with officials stating “preventable deaths were a priority.”
Rehman said there is a concomitant increase in the burden of DALYS due to CVD which figures at the top as a cause of death in J&K.
In addition, he said the trajectory for the risk factors and mortality rates by CVD is increasing ominously especially with an increase in population aging.
“Preventive and promotive health is an unrecognized reality which needs to work in tandem with curative services since the complications of diabetes take decades to develop but once they set in are irreversible and need costly treatment,” the DG said.
Rehman said the health policy draft, prepared under his chairmanship, envisages prevention of CVD, diabetes and stroke by controlling the contributing risk factors.
“Screening for unrecognized diabetes is part of services provided by the health department and need to be augmented and supported by curative, rehabilitative and promotive activities,” he said.
The upcoming policy, which is likely to overhaul health care, has a stated objective of screening the population once in three years for non-communicable disease (NCD).
Diabetes is a major cause of mortality, morbidity and health care costs are high around the world. According to doctors, physical activity was critical to overcome diabetes.
“A diabetic patient or a general public should resort to exercise for 30 minutes per day and do more physical activity,” said a doctor in the health department.
Figures available with the World Health Organization (WHO) said the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.
In 2015, an estimated of 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes has been rising more rapidly in middle and low-income countries.
Similarly, 17.7 million people according to WHO die each year from cardiovascular diseases, an estimated 31 percent of all the deaths worldwide.
80 percent of all CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, while 75% of CVD deaths occur in middle and low-income countries.