Govt proposes establishment of deptt of geriatric medicine at GMC Sgr, Jammu

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, July 26:
To improve elderly patients’ health care system, which constitutes a sizable population in Jammu and Kashmir, the health department has proposed to establish the department of geriatric medicine at Government Medical College, Srinagar and Jammu.
Official documents with health department reveal that at present, the percentage of population above the age of 60 years is 8.3% in the state.
“This is a sizable population and also one which is growing day by day. The capacity of health sector has to be augmented to take into account geriatric patients,” said an official.
The lack of geriatric medicine courses in the medical colleges has prompted authorities to recommend the specialty which will be a great relief to elderly patients.
“It is necessary that department of geriatric medicine be established at GMC Srinagar and Jammu in order to provide geriatric care to the elderly people and develop this specialty,” said Director General Health Service Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman.
Despite high life expectancy, the state still lags behind in elderly care as health department has failed to implement the National Program for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE).
Health officials said elderly care treatment is still confined to Kupwara, Kargil and Leh only while the nine districts in the valley have been ignored.
“There is an acute shortage of nurses for the elderly care management and nothing is being done to strengthen the staff,” they said.
Srinagar is the second most populous district in the state as of 2011 census but has no geriatric care centre.
Medical experts said, like pediatric care, geriatrics is a separate branch but there are no such facilities available in hospitals here.
“There is no concept of geriatric care. No elderly care centers have been established in district and sub-district hospitals. We are also failing in creating geriatric care specialists as the course is not being taught in Kashmir,” a doctor said.
The health department though also claims significant achievements stating as it has established geriatric wards in three district hospitals with physiotherapy units, free drugs and diagnostics under NPHCE.
Rehman also said mobile domiciliary healthcare units for elderly shall be established in district hospitals.
“Efforts will be made to set up geriatric wards in all district hospitals and have five beds earmarked for elderly patients at every CHC,” he said.
The health department is struggling to formulate a policy for adult immunization with influenza vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine.
“Regional geriatric centers will be established at GMC Srinagar and Jammu. A department of physical medicine and rehabilitation would be set up at GMC Jammu,” he said.
In 2011, Government of India announced a major overhaul in the infrastructure and healthcare solutions for elderly care across India under NPHCE and had announced setting up of eight regional centers with geriatric wards.
Under NPHCE, health department at the sub-center level was supposed to provide health education related to healthy ageing and arrange suitable callipers and supportive devices from the PHC to the elderly disabled persons to make them ambulatory.
The program was also aimed to provide free, specialized healthcare facilities through state health delivery system and elderly people above 60 years were entitled to get the benefits but it has proved a damp squib.
Premier Institute, SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura is also yet to introduce a post-graduate course in geriatric medicine due which doctors are compelled to move outside the state to pursue the course.
SKIMS authorities were asked by the health ministry to introduce post-graduate courses in geriatrics to create specialists but nothing seems to be implemented on the ground.
Director SKIMS, Dr O J Shah said Medical Council of India (MCI) asks for some pre-requisites including infrastructure and manpower which is not in place at the moment.
“To introduce the course, we lack pre-requisites. Once we have the pre-requisites then MCI will conduct the inspection for recognition which would be followed by the institute’s Governing Body nod,” he said.
Shah said the course was extremely important admitting that there is a dearth of geriatric specialists in Kashmir.
Due to the acute shortage of geriatric specialists in territory care hospitals we have failed to improve elderly health care system.
