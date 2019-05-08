Govt proposes developing Shadad Bagh as tourist village

May 08, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

For the promotion of ethnic and culture tourism in Kashmir, government has proposed a site for building “Tourist Village-cum-Urban Hatt” at Shadad Bagh, Habbak.

Newly approved Srinagar Master Plan-2035 prepared by the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) has revealed that an Urban Hatt will be built to promote ethnicity, culture and tradition of the state.

“The objective is to permit low impact development in the area which is environmentally sustainable, economically viable, repository of heritage and representative of rural ethos and culture.”

The tourist village will be built at Shadad Bagh, one of the last surviving Mughal garden in the city. The garden was built by Mughal Governor Saif Khan in 17th century.

The concept and design of the project shall be approved by Town Planning Organisation Kashmir.

Chief Town Planner, Fayaz Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that the government is planning to build a Tourist Village-cum-Urban Hatt to promote ethnicity, culture and tradition.

“It is on the banks of Dal Lake where tourists including the pilgrims move. We are losing our tradition, culture and ethnicity. So, this place will have local arts, cuisine, Handicrafts," he said.

Khan said the place itself can be mix of architecture full of rich culture, ethnicity and tradition.

However, convener INTACH, J&K, Muhammad Saleem Beg told Rising Kashmir that the Shadad Bagh is basically a historic garden on the banks of Dal Lake.

He said the Shadad Bagh is one of the last surviving Mughal gardens. “The garden is like Shalimar garden, Nishat garden and Chashme Shahi."

“It is an archeological site and should be converted into a garden like other Mughal gardens. Tourist Village-cum-Urban Hatt means building structures and shopping market. The high court has banned any construction on the banks of Dal Lake, “he said.

The Master Plan also talks about conservation of ancient sites having religious significance. The sites are Burzhama Archaeological Site, Ancient Buddhist Monastery, Harwan, Parihaspora Archaeological Site, Burzhama, Buddhist Monastry and Parihaspora.

The plan suggests that their location is favourable in terms of tourism activities. Parihaspora is located on the table land surrounded by vast green fields on one side and orchards on the other.

Burzhama and Buddhist Monastery are favourably located in the lap of Zabarwan Hills overlooking the Dal Lake. These sites have been proposed to be preserved by adopting various regulatory and restrictive measures as suggested in the subsequent section.