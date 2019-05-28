Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Government is proposing to construct Ladakh House-Sarai at Dwarka, in New Delhi, an official spokesman said here on Tuesday evening.

He said for this purpose the government has approached Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for allotment of land in Sector-18, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The DDA has earmarked land measuring 1266 square meters in the said location and the Jammu and Kashmir Government has been asked to make the payment within a month.