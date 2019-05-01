Govt preparing to treat detainees at par with convicted prisoners

May 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Under the new law, even detainees can be shifted to jails outside State

To treat detainees at par with convicted prisoners and to shift them to jails outside the State, the government is amending the Jail Manual for Superintendence and Management of Prisons.

The final draft for the amendments is being prepared and the new law would be soon incorporated into the jail manual, sources said.

According to the new law, even a person arrested under preventive custody would be treated as a prisoner instead of a detainee and could be shifted to jails outside the State.

According to the new law, the detainees would also not be eligible to get parole.

The sources said the decision was being taken to curb any opposition against the recently arrested people belonging to different religious and political parties.

“Many of these people were taken to jails outside the state while some were arrested as a possible threat to the law and order,” they said. “But with this new law, detainees without conviction will be treated equal to a prisoner even if the person might be innocent.”

A prisoner is anyone who is deprived of personal liberty against his or her will following conviction of a crime, while detainees are individuals who are kept in jail even though they have not yet been convicted of a crime.

Sources said the file in this regard is currently with the Law department and the final draft is almost ready.

In 2018, the State Administrative Council (SAC) had decided to delete a provision in the Public Safety Act (PSA) that barred authorities from lodging residents of Jammu Kashmir in jails outside the State.

Senior lawyer Zafar Shah said if the government would go ahead with the amendment then it would be questionable under Article 21 that distinguishes between a convict and a detainee.

“There are three types of arrests: one is a convict, second is an under trial, and third is one under preventive custody. All the three have different rights and privileges and cannot be meted out with the same treatment,” Shah said. “However, with this new law, there will be no difference between the three.”

In Jammu Kashmir, a new jail manual for Superintendence and Management of Prisons had come into existence in the year 2000.

At that time, the government had claimed that the new jail manual focused on changing the concept of prisons from a place meant to punish criminals to centres of reformation.

Noted legal and constitutional expert, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain said the amendment in jail manual without consultation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) creates apprehensions about this decision.

Hussain said there is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India (GoI) and the ICRC under which any change in jail manual in Jammu Kashmir has to go through ICRC.

“The Modi-led BJP government has put stringent visa formalities for ICRC to visit jails in Jammu Kashmir. Resultantly, hardly any official from the organisation visits here to know about the welfare of prisoners,” he said. “With this new law, the State will have a complete authority to scrutinize anyone who is even arrested for preventive measures.”

Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra refused to comment on the issue.