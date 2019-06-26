Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Action Plan of Rs 153 crore has been prepared for forest fire control and post fire management in the Jammu and Kashmir, where 185 fire incidents were reported during the past six months.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Suresh Chugh on Wednesday attended the first monitoring committee meeting on the National Action Plan on Forest Fire Management at New Delhi, wherein PCCF's of all states were invited to discuss the action taken and monitoring of the state action plans with respect to forest fires, an official spokesman said here.

The monitoring committee of PCCFs headed by the Secretary Forest MoEF&CC has been constituted on the direction by National Green Tribunal. In the meeting performance of various States with regard to forest fires was monitored and reviewed and the states were advised to take action as per the state action plans.