Govt prefers juniors to experienced promotees despite rules

Jammu, January 13:
Throwing to wind the SROs, rules or the commitments government made from time to time to the employees, the two middle rung KAS officers dealing with the career issues of state bureaucracy in the civil secretariat these days are busy tampering and tilting the rules governing KAS induction to favour their blue eyed juniors (commonly known as Junior KAS) at the cost of the Departmental promotees who upheld the Government system for the last 30 years against all odds.
If the sources in the General Administration Department are to be believed, it all started with the initiation of process for induction into the KAS service this year.
The government having already issued SRO 255 and other amendments like respecting 50: 50 ratio in the inductions following Supreme Court verdict in the Suraj Prakash Gupta vs State case and restoring the slots in respect of the Departmental candidates now that the seniority of direct recruits and promotees stands bifurcated since 2008.
This, the employees expected, would instill transparency in promotions by the GAD, thus re motivating them but instead these very guidelines were observed in breach from the very beginning.
The GAD cleared the backlog of 2008 inductions by diverting many of the Departmental slots, thus violating the parity norm already set by the government. Sources privy to these developments say encouraged by this mischief, the officials manning the cadre management at the GAD started to think of thwarting the other guarantees to promotee employees in terms of SRO 255 and slot management. And thus started this whole intrigue based process on KAS inductions.
Sources say despite clear directions from the then Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of identifying and restoring slots to individual Departments, the duo in a brazen manner diverted a major chunk of Departmental slots to benefit the direct recruits of the KAS.
However, when the file was moved, it is learnt that the Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanyam, was furious on these gross violations of induction rules and commitments given by respective Governments to employees from time to time and put a stop on this process. “CS is known for his integrity and uprightness. He nullified all ex-cadre posting and illegal appointments, restored cadre officers their pride. How could he be mum to this gross violation,” a senior secretariat employee said.
Sensing this, many employee unions of these feeding Departments protested the move and have demanded that Government follows its own rules and codes. “When it comes to service delivery, the Government picks Departmental promotees because of their vast experience. See the three out of four Chief Ministers’ offices were manned by Departmental promotes. But when it comes to promotions or career progression, it goes those whose service books are yet to be initiated”, said a disgruntled employee of the Rural Development Department.
Sources say though the process of this illegal diversion of KAS slots has been put on hold due to a demarche by the Chief Secretary but the employees fear the hanky panky masters in the GAD may do it again. And as such employee unions of many feeding Departments have planned protests to thwart any such illegal and anti-government move by some vested interest holding officials.