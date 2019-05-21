About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019

Govt Polytechnic celebrates annual day

Government Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk, celebrated its annual day cum prize distribution function besides releasing 4th edition of college magazine “ASPIRE” here on Monday.
As per an official, Director Technical Education, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, was the chief guest on the occasion.
Principal of the College, Arun Bangotra, read the annual report and highlighted the achievements of the college for 2018-19. He informed that this institute has been honoured as the best Polytechnic in Northern India by NITTTR Chandigarh in 2018.
Dr. Ravi, while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of the college management and the staff for their initiatives towards student intellect and personality development.
Later, a cultural bonanza was presented by the students.
The Editors of Colleges Magazine besides the meritorious students were awarded on the occasion.
Among others present were Principal Government Polytechnic Udhampur, H.A. Bhardwaj, Principal Government Polytechnic Reasi, Suket Gupta, CEO MMUMIX India, Gurjot Singh and other officers besides HODs, staff and students of the college, the official added.

