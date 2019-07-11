Govt plans to promote Duck Farming in Jammu

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State government is planning to promote Duck farming as integrated activity in paddy growing areas of Jammu to enable farmers to add to their income.

As part of promotional campaign, a team of Animal Husbandry Department led by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Jammu, Dr Mohammad Ismaiel conducted an extensive tour of the remote areas of Bishnah to explore and explain the farmers the possibilities of innovative and profitable integrated farming. The team comprised LDO R.S. Pura, a group of doctors and BDO Bishnah.

The official spokesperson said a brief description was given by the officer regarding profitable rearing of ducks. He explained that integrated duck farming along with paddy farming will help in removal of unwanted insects, snails and weeds from the paddy fields. It will also boost the income of the farmers by selling the duck and their eggs in market.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Jammu also visited Seahora panchayat where ducks are being reared for solid waste management and assured sarpanch of the Seahora Panchayat of timely vaccination and health care of the ducks.

Earlier Dr Mohammad Ismaiel, along with team of experts also visited Phallain Mandal area to explore the possibility of integrated farming and identified some of the beneficiaries for duck farming.