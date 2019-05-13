About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Govt plans to identify land for rehabilitation of dwellers

'Shifting shall take care of their livelihood, cultural ethos'

Government is again planning to identify the land for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers here in the summer capital, officials said.
In a bid to restore the beauty of Dal Lake, the government recently held a meeting and vowed to protect, preserve and rehabilitate the families living inside the lake.
Official documents accessed by The Rising Kashmir, reveal that the authorities are planning to shift Dal dwellers somewhere outside the lake keeping in view of their livelihood.
The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, and other officials including Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Budgam and Vice Chairman LAWDA.
“It was informed that the Dal dwellers were showing reluctance in shifting to Rakh-i-Arth and are insisting upon identification of a suitable land adjacent to Dal for their rehabilitation,” reads a document.
A senior official at LAWDA wishing anonymity said the land is being identified adjacent to Dal Lake as dwellers have faced problems in Rakh-e-Arth both economically and culturally.
“The Rakh-i-Arth area being marshy type and is part of flood basin and its further filling will have adverse ramifications,” he said adding that during the meeting feedback was sought from the officials.
“Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary appraised the chair that in village Baghi-Chandpora, the land has been acquired in patches,” reveals the document.
He said in order to maintain its continuity and make it useable, around 62 kanals 07 Marlas 136 sfts of land that was earlier de-notified for acquisition by LAWDA, needs to be acquired.
Besides, DC Srinagar has informed that around 200-250 kanals of land are available at Shalimar which can be acquired for the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.
He will identify suitable land at Shalimar and will get its Shajra and Khasra prepared for acquisition purposes.
In the meeting, DC Budgam, Dr Sehrish Asgar had informed the chair that Rakh-e-Arth land is too marshy and flood prone. She further added that the land will require large earth filling.
However, Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Sajad Hussain said there is requirement of 8000 residential flats for the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.
Hussain said 3700 flats can be made available by raising multi-level (three-storeyed) constructions, as the site falls in Low Density Residential (LDR) Zone-V, which is partly earmarked for residential use as per the Master Plan Srinagar-2035, he said.
He informed that against the requirement of 8000 residential flats for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers, the land identified at Rahk-i-Arth shall be ustilized for shifting of VC, LAWDA floating gardens, so that the livelihood of the affected persons is kept intact.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

