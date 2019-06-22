Govt plans demarcation of Srinagar into three fire zones

June 22, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Random constructions will hinder plan implementation: F&ES Dept

Government is planning to demarcate the Srinagar city into three zones based on fire hazards inherent to the buildings and structures as a step to avoid fire incidents in the summer capital.

According to the Master Plan 2035, the planning area shall be demarcated into distinct zones based on fire hazards inherent to the buildings and structures according to occupancy and it shall be called as ‘Fire Zone.’

“The number of fire zones in the area shall be decided on the existing layout, types of building construction,” the Master Plan proposes.

The plan also reveals that over a period of time wooden material used for construction of residential and religious structures has dried up.

The vulnerability to catch fire has increased in areas like Zaina Kadal, Habba Kadal, Gaw Kadal, Aali Kadal, Nowhatta, Khayam, Khanyar and most areas of Downtown where the houses are huddled together providing limited access for firefighting during such incidents.

The zones shall be formed according to the guidelines of buildings as classified by National Building Code (NBC)-2005. The zones shall be based on existing land-use plan.

Fire Zone-1 shall comprise of areas having residential (Group A), educational (Group B), institutional (Group C), and assembly (Group D), small business (Sub-divisions E-1) and retail mercantile (Group F).

Fire Zone-2 shall comprise of business (Sub-divisions E-2 to E-5) and industrial buildings (Sub-division G-1 and G-2), except high hazard industrial buildings (Sub-division G-3).

Fire Zone-3 shall comprise of areas having high hazard industrial buildings (Sub-division G-3), storage buildings (Group H) and buildings for hazardous use (Group J) as classified in the NBC-2005 or areas which are under development for such occupancies.

The Master Plan says that design of any building and the type of materials used in its construction are important factors in making the building resistant to a complete burn-out.

“It will be preventing the rapid spread of fire, smoke or fumes, which may otherwise contribute to the loss of lives and property,” reads the Master plan.

Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services, Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that the suggested plan cannot be implemented in Srinagar as constructions are going on randomly.

“Both residential and industrial areas are at risk as they lack fire gaps,” Shah said adding that the city is planned randomly. If the new colonies are planned then only these guidelines can be implemented, he added.

When the master plan was formulated, the department was asked to provide suggestions but those suggestions were not taken on board, Shah said.

“We had recommended use of fire hydrants in the city like the metropolitan cities. Srinagar city has prime location as Jhelum is running within city limits and its waters could have easily been used,” he said.

Shah said there are around 300 fire hydrants in the city situated at Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) water points and out of them 100 have become defunct due to some technical faults.