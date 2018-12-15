About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt plan to merge JKSSC with YSS&S a disaster: JKFA

Published at December 15, 2018 12:18 AM 0Comment(s)336views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Football Association has expressed surprise over reports that government is intending to merge J&K State Sports Council with Youth Services & Sports Department.
JKFA discussed the development in an emergency meeting on Friday under the Chairmanship of President Z.A Thakur where in all the Members resolved that Governor Satpal Malik should clear the air on the Issue.
JKFA said J&K State Sports Council from its inception in 1961 has been functioning very effectively and efficiently under its own constitution registered under J&K Society’s Act.
“The JKSSC caters to the needs of the youth of the State and has over 57 recognized and over 22 non-recognized duly elected sports associations and organizing their activities regularly and most sincerely. All the associations have their own constitution and bye Laws which are totally in line with that of their parent sports federations of the Country and also the IOA.”

 

