About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt places riders on use of social media by employees

Published at December 27, 2017 12:08 AM 0Comment(s)284views

Bans political posturing, posting of inflammatory content


Govt places riders on use of social media by employees

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 26:

 The government Tuesday issued guidelines to regulate the usage of social media by employees and ordered them to refrain from using social media accounts for any political activity and posting of inflammatory content.
An order was issued by the General Administration Department which ordered the curbs on employees.
In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to section 124 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, government said that the Governor has made amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1971. It ordered that “ no government employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on social media which may be prejudicial to the government.” It has been further ordered that the employees shall “ not use their personal social media accounts for any political activity or endorse the posts or tweets or blogs of any political figure and also shall not use their accounts in a manner that could reasonably be construed to imply that the government endorses or sanctions their personal activities in any matter whatsoever.”
The GAD further ordered that the employees “shall also not post inflammatory, extraneous messages in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on topic discussion.”

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top