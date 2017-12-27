Govt places riders on use of social media by employees

Bans political posturing, posting of inflammatory content
Bans political posturing, posting of inflammatory content
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 26:
The government Tuesday issued guidelines to regulate the usage of social media by employees and ordered them to refrain from using social media accounts for any political activity and posting of inflammatory content.
An order was issued by the General Administration Department which ordered the curbs on employees.
In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to section 124 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, government said that the Governor has made amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1971. It ordered that “ no government employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on social media which may be prejudicial to the government.” It has been further ordered that the employees shall “ not use their personal social media accounts for any political activity or endorse the posts or tweets or blogs of any political figure and also shall not use their accounts in a manner that could reasonably be construed to imply that the government endorses or sanctions their personal activities in any matter whatsoever.”
The GAD further ordered that the employees “shall also not post inflammatory, extraneous messages in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on topic discussion.”
0 Comment(s)