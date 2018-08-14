Govt panel to examine SSA teachers’ issues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
The Government Monday constituted a high-level committee to examine the issues in the School Education Department.
The Committee would be headed by Administrative Secretary Finance Department. The members of the Committee include Administrative Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department; Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department; Administrative Secretary GAD and Administrative Secretary School Education Department.
According to an order issued by GAD, the Committee will examine the whole issue of SSA teachers, their appointment, salaries etc, clearly identifying the cause of the problem and possible means of addressing the same.
The committee would also look into rationalization of schools, teachers and the staff etc as per the national norms, clearly identifying the surplus schools and posts viz-a-viz national norms for appropriate decision; and any other reform measure the committee would like to address.
The Committee shall submit its interim report by August 16, 2018 about payment of three months salaries.
The Committee shall also submit its final recommendations/report on the terms of reference by November 10, 2018.