Govt orders uniformity of diagnostic rates in JK hospitals

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
In a bid to end disparity of rates across State hospitals, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department Thursday issued an order for uniformity of rates for diagnostic procedures.
In an order issued here, H&ME said the department worked out rate structure for 72 investigations in the first instance, after evaluating inputs received from various hospitals, especially from JLNM Hospital Srinagar and Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital Jammu.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the 1mplementatIon of rate structure (uniform) as per ‘Annexure-A’ to this order for various hospital investigations carried out across Jammu and Kashmir,” said the order issued by principal secretary to the government H&ME, Atal Dulloo.
Earlier, the health department received a number of complaints that the health institutions in the State had been charging different rates on their will for carrying out hospital investigations.
“The department had issued circular instructions on 09/08/2018 enjoying upon all the health institutions in JK to strictly follow the rate structure being in forces at SMHS hospital but to no avail,” said the order issued by principal secretary to the government H&ME, Atal Dulloo.
For the 72 diagnostic procedures, they had constituted a committee for the rate structure required thereof which was followed with few meetings before the department finalized uniform rates.
The order also said that the left out investigations/diagnostic services shall be carried out strictly as per the rate structure being followed in SMHS Hospital Srinagar and SMGS Hospital Jammu.
Overcharging in hospitals had given birth to the huge differences without any approval from higher authorities and hospital administrators had given wrong reasons for the disparity of rates.