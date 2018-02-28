Govt orders transfers, postings in civil admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 27:
The government Tuesday ordered minor transfers and postings in civil administration.
According to a government order, Abdul Rashid Mir, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dooru vice Umar Shafi Pandit.
Umar Shafi Pandit, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dooru, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad vice Abdul Rashid Mir.
Ritu Mahajan, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, Narayan Dutt.
Narayan Dutt, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, Ritu Mahajan.
Pankaj Kumar Anand, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Vikas Verma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Banihal, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, vice Pankaj Kumar Anand.
Zaheer Abbas Bhat, Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Banihal, vice Vikas Verma. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban, till further orders.
Meanwhile, the government also assigned additional charge of several posts to various officers.
Mohammad Hanief Malik, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Doda (Chenab Valley), has been given charge of the post of Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Kishori Lal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, has been given charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kishtwar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Inderjeet Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chatroo, has been given charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kishtwar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
