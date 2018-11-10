Govt orders transfers, postings in admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 09:
The government Wednesday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.
According to the order issued by additional secretary to the government Charandeep Singh, 15 IAS and KAS officers were transferred to different departments.
Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Deputy commissioner Reasi, was transferred and posted as additional secretary to the government, department of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.
He shall also hold the additional charge of special officer in the cell for monitoring flagship programmes and mega projects, till further orders.
Doifode Sagar Dattatray, special officer in the cell for monitoring flagship programmes and mega projects, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Reasi.
Vinod Sharma, awaiting orders of adjustment, was posted as director general, stationery and office supplies.
Yash Pal Suman, director stationery and office supplies, was transferred and posted as director, employment.
Ghulam Rasool Mir, director, employment was transferred and posted as additional secretary to the government, health and medical education department.
Mohammad Rafi, director tribal affairs under orders of transfer as regional director, survey and land records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar, was transferred and posted as chief executive officer, integrated watershed management programme, relieving Sudershan Kumar additional secretary to the government, department of rural development and panchayati raj of the additional charge of the post.
Indejeet, managing director, J&K medical supplies corporation, was transferred and posted as director, handicrafts.
Shiv Kumar Gupta, additional commissioner, state taxes (administration & enforcement), Jammu, was transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation.
Mushtaq Ahmad, director handicrafts is transferred and posted as director tribal affairs.
Moses Kunzang, additional deputy commissioner, Leh, was transferred and posted as additional district development commissioner, Leh, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of additional deputy commissioner, Leh, till further orders.
Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, additional secretary to the government, finance department, was transferred and posted as additional commissioner, state taxes (administration & enforcement), Jammu.
Farooq Ahmad Baba, additional deputy commissioner, Baramulla, shall also hold the additional charge of the post of programme officer, ICDS project, Baramulla, relieving Ashiq Hussain Lily additional deputy commissioner, Sopore of the additional charge of the post.
Sajid Yehaya Naqash, Joint Director Information (Hqr) in the directorate of Information, was transferred and posted as joint director handicrafts, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Naresh Kumar, joint director Information, Jammu, shall hold the additional charge of the post of joint director information (Hqr) in the directorate of information, J&K, till further orders.
Ghulam Nabi Bhat, sub-divisional magistrate, Pattan, was transferred and posted as deputy secretary to the government, health and medical education department.
Samir Ahmad Jan, deputy district election officer, Baramulla, shall hold the additional charge of the post of sub-divisional magistrate, Pattan, till further orders.
Surinder Paul Sharrna, deputy secretary to the government, health and medical education department, was transferred and posted as deputy secretary to the government, labour and employment department.