Govt orders transfers, postings

Attached last month, ex-tourism director gets prime posting
Attached last month, ex-tourism director gets prime posting
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 02:
The government Sunday ordered transfers and postings in the civil administration.
Tasaduq Jeelani, Director Tourism Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
Interestingly, Jeelani was attached last month and is facing an inquiry for his speech during Kashmir Familiarization Tour in Gulmarg.
The Indian Embassy in Moscow had also written to J&K Chief Secretary about his “inappropriate” behaviour during his official visit to Russia as Director Tourism, Kashmir.
With the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir sitting on the inquiry, Jeelani, as per sources, has got an elevation rather than facing action.
Arvind Kotwal, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), has been transferred and posed as Additional District Development Commissioner Samba.
Nisar Ahmad Wani, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Director Tourism, Kashmir, relieving Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, of the additional responsibilities of the post.
Pankaj Magotra, Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Anuradha Gupta, Director Horticulture Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director School Education, Jammu.
Deepika Kumari Sharma, Managing Director JAKFED has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society.
Mehraj-ud-Din Rather, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar has also been assigned the charge of the post of Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Surlya Jabeen, Additional District Development Commissioner Jammu has been transferred and posted as Managing Director JAKFED.
Muhammad Nazir Sheikh, Director Panchayati Raj, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner Jammu.
Rakesh Kumar Sangral, Director School Education Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Horticulture Jammu.
Pankaj Raj Katoch, Additional Secretary to the Government Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
Kanta Devi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and shall await further orders of posting in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
Mohammad Farooq Dar, Deputy Excise Commissioner, (Executive) Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.
Ulfat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Srinagar would also hold the charge of the post of Deputy Excise Commissioner, (Executive), Kashmir, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.
Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, would also hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants).
Abdul Aziz Sheikh, Programme Officer ICDS Project Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Member J&K Services Selection Board.