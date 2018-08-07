Govt orders transfers of SSPs, SPs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 06:
The government Monday ordered transfers of several Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Superintendent of Police (SP)-level officers.
Vinod Kumar, SP North Jammu was transferred and posted as SP Kargil.
Ashwin Kumar Mishra, SP south Srinagar was transferred and posted as SP Handwara.
Chander Kohli, Additional SP Pulwama was transferred and posted as SP Pulwama.
G V Sandeep Chakaravarthy, Additional SP Baramulla was transferred and posted as SP south Srinagar.
Ajeet Singh awaiting orders of posting in PHQ was transferred and posted as SSP (I) in ZPHQK.
Abdul Qayoom awaiting orders of posting in the home department was transferred and posted as AIG (CIV) against an available vacancy.
Nisha Nathyal Commandant JKAP 7th battalion was transferred and posted as SSP Reasi.
Anita Sharma Commandant, IR 15th bn was transferred and posted as SSP Ramban.
Anil Kumar Magrota, SSP Samba was transferred and posted as Commandant IR-24th Battalion.
Koshal Kumar Commandant, IR 24 th Battalion was transferred and posted as SSP Samba.
Mohammad Aslam, SSP Pulwama was transferred and posted as SSP AHJ airport Jammu.
Fayaz Ahmad Lone, SSP Ganderbal was transferred and posted as Commandant IR-9 th Battalion.
Rajinder Kumar Gupta, SSP AHJ airport Jammu was transferred and posted as SSP Kishtwar.
T Gyalpo, SP Kargil was transferred and posted as Commandant IR -25th Battalion.
Shailendra Singh, Commandant JKAP 9th Battalion was transferred and posted as AIG (building) PHQ.
Mohan Lal, SSP Ramban was transferred and posted as Commandant 7th Battalion.
Shabir Ahmad Malik, SO to ADGP HG/CD/SDRF J&K wastransferred and posted as SSP Doda.
Tahir Sajad, SSP Reasi was transferred and posted as Commandant IR 2nd Battalion.
Mohammad Shabir, SSP Doda was transferred and posted as SO to ADGP HG/CD/SDRF J&K.
Tahir Saleem Khan awaiting orders of posting in PHQ was transferred and posted as SSP (HR) CID Hqrs.
Khalil Ahmad Poswal SP, PC Srinagar was transferred and posted as SP Ganderbal.
Abrar Ahmad Chowdhary, SSP Kishtwar was transferred and posted as Commandant IR-4 th Battalion.
Ghulam Jeelani Wani, SP Handwara was transferred and posted as Commandant IR – 43 rd Battalion.
Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, Additional SP Anantnag was transferred and posted as SP, PC Srinagar.