Govt orders transfers of 20 officers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
The government Friday ordered transfers and postings of 20 officers in civil administration.
Muzaffar Ahmad Peer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, relieving Bashir Ahmad Khan, Labour Commissioner, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
Naseem Javed Choudhary, Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Sports Council, relieving Rajnish Kumar, Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports of the additional charge of the post.
Shabir Hussain Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir.
Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Yusmarg, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara.
Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, would hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Yusmarg, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Subash Chander, Additional Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu.
Ved Prakash, Joint Director, Education, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka.
Abdul Hamid, Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch, would hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Education, Poonch, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Shafiq Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.
Zaffar Shawl, Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam. He would also hold the charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir.
Satish Kumar, Deputy Director Estates, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North).
Abdul Hamid Zargar, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Budgam, holding additional charge of Collector, Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.
Wasim Raja Dar, Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Budgam.
Devinder Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chenani, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Samba.
Ashwani Kumar, Collector Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chenani.
Ashima Sher, Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organisation (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Collector Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu.
Varinder Kumar Manyal, General Manager, DIC, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.
Vijay Kumar, Deputy Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur.
Mohammad Alyas Khan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu.
Sanjeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal.
Manpreet Kour, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department, Jammu, against an available vacancy.