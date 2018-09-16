Govt orders transfers in admin

Hafiz Addl Dir SKIMS, Shabir ADC Shopian, Bashir ACR Kupwara, Waseem Dy Secy Home
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 15:
The Governor administration on Saturday ordered transfers and postings in administration.
Sunita Anand, Secretary, MK Public Service Commission, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department,
Rajesh Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, 384.K Public Service Commission.
Dr. Firdous Ahmad Gini, Additional Director, SKIMS, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.
Abdul Hafiz Shah, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was posted as Additional Director, SKIMS.
Mohammad Saleem, Member, MK Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian, against an available vacancy.
Purnima Mittal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, under orders of transfer as joint Director, MC, Srinagar, was posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir.
Nagendra Singh Jamwal Additional Secretary Home Department has been transferred and posted as CEO Tourism Development Authority Surinsar-Mansar.
Gurvinderjit Singh Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur.
Puneet Sharma under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary Tourism Department has been posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu.
Shabir Hussain Bhat, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, has transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.
Pawan Kumar Additional Deputy Commissioner Doda has transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.
Krishan Lal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur has transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch
Kishori Lal Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar has transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Doda.
Champa Devi, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Audit), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Basharat Hussain Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.
Parvez Sajad Ganai Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.
Parveen Kumar Collector, J&K Housing Board has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Central) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.
Rajeshwar Singh Charak, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Transport Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.
Subhash Chander Dogra Assistant Commissioner Revenue Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South) Gangyal.
Abdul Qayoom Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch.
Neelam Khajuria Sub-Divisional Magistrate Katra has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur.
Hammad Ashraf Project Manager, IW-Poonch has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri.
Inderjeet Singh Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu.
Hitesh Gupta, Deputy Secretary in the Governor's Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course.
Sonu Pargal, Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Udhampur.
Mohammad Aslam Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, under orders of transfer as Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Gujars and Bakerwals has been posted as Project Officer Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, against an available vacancy
Bashir Ahmad Bhat Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara.
Mohammad Abdullah Malik Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla.
Saleem Ahmad Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch.
Ashok Kumar Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Katra.
Avleen Kour Bali, Deputy Director (Central) in the Directorate of Information, J&K has been transferred and posted as Collector, J&K Housing Board, Jammu.
Shazia Koser Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch.
Tahir Mustafa Malik Deputy Secretary to Government, Horticulture Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department.
Kulbushan Khajuria Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South), Gangyal has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue Samba.
Sanjay Kumar Bhat Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Higher Education.
Shashi Bala Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch.
M. Waseem Raja Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department.
Hakim Muzaffar Deputy Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Transport Department.
Syed Shahnawaz, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.
Mohammad Rashid, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri.
Afaq Ahmad, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Revenue Kishtwar.