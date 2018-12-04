Govt orders transfers and postings in civil admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 03:
The government ordered transfers and postings in the administration on Monday.
Gul Hassan Kraipak, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ramban has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer Jammu.
Dil Mir, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda.
Tsering Paldan, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Leh has been assigned the charge of the post of Deputy Director District Employment and Counselling Centre, Leh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Sachin Jamwal, General Manager, JAKFED has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.
Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East) has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipora.
Abdul Satar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chenani.
As per the order, he shall also hold the charge of the post of Special Collector Defence, Udhampur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Rifat Naseem, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Collector Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Kashmir.
Zaffar Ahmad Banday, Deputy District Election Officer. Jammu has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ramban.
Dhirender Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Jammu.
Ashwani Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chenani has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu.
Nisar Ahmad Shad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue.
S. Sundeep Singh Bali, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East).
Sanjay Kumar Badyal, Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu.
Udham Dass, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Durbuk has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
Syed Shahnawaz, Deputy Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal.
Rafiq Ahmad Lone, Project Manager, IWMP Bandipore has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Bandipora. He would also hold charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP Bandipora, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Sandeep Senointra, Deputy Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government Social Welfare Department.
Syed Naseer Ahmad, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Pattan, relieving Samir Ahmad Jan, Deputy District Election Officer, Baramulla of the additional charge of the post.
Anshuman Singh, Deputy Secretary to Government, Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Pritam Thappa, CDPO Panchari has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh.
Rigzan Spalgan CDPO, Durbuk has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Durbuk.