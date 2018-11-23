Govt orders transfers and postings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The government Thursday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.
M Raju, Commissioner, State Taxes has been transferred and posted as Managing Director J&K Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC), vice Vikar Mustaffa Shunthoo, who will report to the Public Works (R&B) Department for further adjustment.
Prediman Krishen Bhat, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy & Advance Ruling), shall hold the charge of the post of Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, also holding the charge of the post of Secretary, J&K Legislative Council has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department. He will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, relieving Welfare Social Secretary, Administrative Department of the additional charge of the posts.
Muzaffar Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary (Legal), Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Legislative Council.
Achal Sethi, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has been assigned the charge of the Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, till further orders.