Govt orders transfer, posting of under secys

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
State government Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of Under Secretaries.
As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Naser Ali, Under Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, vice Firdous Hussain Wani.
Bilal Ahmad Najar, Under Secretary to the Government, Industries, and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, vice Sanjay Pandita.
Firdous Hussain Wani, Under Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (Monitoring section).
Farooq Ahmad Malik, Under Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.
Rameshwar Kumar, Under Secretary, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (Services section).
Sanjay Pandita, Under Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.
Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, vice Bilal Ahmad Najar.